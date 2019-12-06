Gallery: Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy

Newport News Shipbuilding prepares to host christening event for Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) Photo taken Dec. 6, 2019 courtesy Walter Hildebrand/WAVY TV

WASHINGTON (Nov. 6, 2019) The ship’s crest for the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79). (U.S. Navy graphic/Released)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (June 22, 2017) A crane moves the lower stern into place on the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) at Huntington Ingalls Shipbuilding in Newport News, Va. John F. Kennedy is the second Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier which is now 50 percent structurally complete. (U.S. Navy photo/Released) 170622-N-N2201-140 Join the conversation: http://www.navy.mil/viewGallery.asp http://www.facebook.com/USNavy http://www.twitter.com/USNavy http://navylive.dodlive.mil http://pinterest.com https://plus.google.com

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Sept. 28, 2018) The final piece of the underwater hull of the future aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) is lowered into place at Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipbuilding. John F. Kennedy is the second Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier and the second aircraft carrier to be named after the 35th president. The 1,096-foot hull is longer than three football fields and more than 3,000 shipbuilders and 2,000 suppliers from across the country are supporting construction of the ship. The christening for John f. Kennedy is scheduled for late 2019. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Huntington Ingalls Industries by Matt Hildreth/Released) 180928-N-N0101-110



NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – WAVY TV 10 was invited to a media day ahead of Saturday’s christening ceremony for the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy.

The christening ceremony is not open to the public, so this was an opportunity to get a sneak peek at the preparations for the event.

Caroline Kennedy, President John F. Kennedy’s daughter, will smash a bottle of sparking wine across the ship’s hull on Saturday, Dec. 7 to christen the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier, the future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79.)

Other invited guests include shipbuilders and their families, Kennedy sailors and their families, the Kennedy family and Navy and government officials.

The ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Newport News Shipbuilding. A webcast of the event will be provided at www.kennedychristening.com.

Read more about the event at this link on WAVY.com.