Gallery: Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – WAVY TV 10 was invited to a media day ahead of Saturday’s christening ceremony for the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy.
The christening ceremony is not open to the public, so this was an opportunity to get a sneak peek at the preparations for the event.
Caroline Kennedy, President John F. Kennedy’s daughter, will smash a bottle of sparking wine across the ship’s hull on Saturday, Dec. 7 to christen the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier, the future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79.)
Other invited guests include shipbuilders and their families, Kennedy sailors and their families, the Kennedy family and Navy and government officials.
The ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Newport News Shipbuilding. A webcast of the event will be provided at www.kennedychristening.com.
Read more about the event at this link on WAVY.com.