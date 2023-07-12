VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Three businesses have been declared a complete loss after a three-alarm fire broke out Tuesday at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

More than 75 firefighters responded to the fire, which took over five hours to put out. The fire was marked under control at 9:05 p.m. and marked out at 10:45 p.m.

One firefighter was transported to a local hospital for a burn injury. No other injuries were reported.

The fire broke out along the resort strip at the height of the busy summer season. WAVY received dozens of photos from viewers, and the fire department, which you can view in the gallery below.

The City of Virginia Beach says land records show that the building dates back to 1945 and is owned by Matt Vakos of the Vakos family, which has owned business at the Oceanfront for generations.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.