Jason Marks hard at work. WAVY’s helped 2 senior-focused community centers for Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring, landscaping and planting gardens at the Rokeby Center in Chesapeake and the Brittingham-Midtown Community Center in Newport News.

Look what’s blooming in Newport News (Photo courtesy: Tom Schaad)

A big kudos to Lex Gray and Marcos Ferraz for organizing our Founders Day of Caring projects. Awesome work! (Photo courtesy: Stephanie Harris)

WAVY TV 10 employees helped two senior-focused community centers for Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring, landscaping and planting gardens at the Rokeby Center in Chesapeake and the Brittingham-Midtown Community Center in Newport News. The WAVY crew also helped build a bench! (Photo Courtesy: Sarah Fearing)

WAVY is creating a serene garden with a stone path and benches. It will have a ramp for easy access. Pictured: Nicole Brailer and Brian Reese (Photo courtesy: Sarah Fearing)

WAVY TV participates in Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring on June 17, 2021. Grateful to Girl Scouts Troop 209 for putting the finishing touch on our garden. (Photo courtesy: Lex Gray)

WAVY TV participates in Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring on June 17, 2021. Shoutout to Troop 11 Boys and Girls for making this bench for the Brittingham-Midtown Community Center Park! (Photo courtesy Kara Dixon)

WAVY TV 10 employees helped two senior-focused community centers for Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring on June 17, 2021, landscaping and planting gardens at the Rokeby Center in Chesapeake and the Brittingham-Midtown Community Center in Newport News. One WAVY crew even helped build a bench!

Few power tools and determination is all you need to build a bench! 🙌🏼 excited that the community in #NewportNews will have a new garden spot with benches and a table! @WAVY_News #NexstarNation #NexstarCares pic.twitter.com/45JNmaOigM — Casey Lehecka WAVY (@WxLehecka) June 17, 2021

“It’s done!”



And it’s beautiful! Check out the finished product our @WAVY_News volunteers created at the Rokeby Center today! #NexstarNation #NexstarCares pic.twitter.com/MjkNQJzZGj — Marielena Balouris (@Marielena_TV) June 17, 2021

Great early crew here at the Brittingham-Midtown Community Center in Newport News for our Founders Day of Caring! Getting ready for a changing of the guard! #NexstarCares #NexstarNation @MadisonG_WAVY @BrettHNews @WxLehecka @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/9JlWwB8jaX — Anita Blanton (@AnitaWAVY) June 17, 2021