Gallery: Back to school virtual learning spaces across Hampton Roads

Hampton Roads’ public school systems returned for the 2020/2021 school year on Sept. 8. There are a lot of changes this year, including where students are learning. Most are starting with virtual learning — which means having to come up with a workplace solution at home for most.

Families shared photos with 10 On Your Side of their home learning spaces. Some students have a desk in their bedroom or family room, others are working from the dining room table or even the floor.

Keeping your space clutter and distraction free is the key to success according to Veronica Jones, who has been teaching in Portsmouth for 39 years. “If you have a spacious basement or garage, give everybody their own corner,” she suggested.

North Carolina Public Schools returned on August 17. Some schools in the WAVY viewing area went back under a hybrid plan.

If you’d like to share a photo of your child’s virtual learning space to add to the WAVY.com gallery, please click on the button below to upload your image. Include your city in the description.