PHOTOS: CNU students protest by ‘Keeping the Momentum’

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Christopher Newport University students gathered on Saturday to protest police brutality, the death of George Floyd, and to share love throughout the community.
The “Keeping the Momentum” rally began at 3 p.m. and students met at Trible plaza to march down Warwick Boulevard and J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.
