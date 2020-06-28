PHOTOS: CNU students protest by ‘Keeping the Momentum’

Christopher Newport University students protest near the intersection of Warwick Boulevard and J Clyde (Photo courtesy: Brandon Berry) // June 27, 2020

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Christopher Newport University students gathered on Saturday to protest police brutality, the death of George Floyd, and to share love throughout the community.

The “Keeping the Momentum” rally began at 3 p.m. and students met at Trible plaza to march down Warwick Boulevard and J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

