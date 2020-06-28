PHOTOS: CNU students protest by ‘Keeping the Momentum’

Photo Galleries

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Christopher Newport University students protest near the intersection of Warwick Boulevard and J Clyde (Photo courtesy: Brandon Berry) // June 27, 2020

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Christopher Newport University students gathered on Saturday to protest police brutality, the death of George Floyd, and to share love throughout the community.

The “Keeping the Momentum” rally began at 3 p.m. and students met at Trible plaza to march down Warwick Boulevard and J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10