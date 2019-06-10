Peninsula Metropolitan YMCA

WHAT MAKES THE Y YOUR BEST CHOICE?

Fun? It’s in our nature! YMCA summer camp has the capacity to transform young lives in many ways. Your child will play, explore, learn new skills, and make new friends at the Y this summer. With campers being surrounded by positive role models, natural environments, and our Christian principles, the combination is perfect for enhancing lives and building positive character traits. We look forward to creating life-long memories with your child while they grow in spirit, mind, and body.

Summer day camp programs differ by location and from year to year. Some locations also offer specialty camps like sports camps for soccer, basketball, and karate; science camp, well-being camp, just girls camp, arts and crafts camp, build-a-boat camp, sailing camp, science camp, and many more.

Summer months are a critical time for learning loss.

Kids benefit year-round from Y programs – but it is more critical during the summer months when kids are at greatest risk of falling behind. The Y recognizes this and is bridging the gap and helping youth overcome barriers related to hunger, health, learning, water safety, and access to safe places.

Registering for a camp is easy:

Summer camp is for children ages 5 – 12 years old. All camps offer weekly-sessions from the end of school throughout the summer. We also offer Teen Camp.

Please note: If your child’s camp will be paid by a third-party (such as Social Services or FAPT), or you will be seeking YMCA financial assistance, please locate the YMCA center where you wish your child to attend camp from the listings below to fill out an Application for Financial Assistance. If you cannot afford to pay the standard fees; ask about the Guardian program. Do not begin the online registration process until your child care director confirms all financial paperwork is received.

Registration begins with our online registration form you complete at your convenience. Please allow enough time to complete the application and questionnaire in one sitting. The system will time out automatically if left open without activity and will not save your answers. Once that form is submitted, please contact the YMCA you registered for and make an appointment to complete the registration process. Due to state licensing requirements, to complete your registration you must bring these items listed below; incomplete registrations cannot be accepted:

School physical (Preschool children must have physical within 24 months) Shot record/immunization record Original birth certificate (valid passport, hospital record of birth, birth registration card, placement agreement are also acceptable) Medication Authorization form (if applicable)

A $40 non-refundable registration fee per child and camp fees/deposits are due upon registration. Deposits of $25/week per child guarantee your spot in future sessions and are non-refundable, non-transferable.

Payment balance is due by the Monday before the Monday of the week of camp your child will be attending

$5 discount for each additional child after your first child (see online registration for details)

A separate charge applies for Busch Gardens & Water Country tickets if your camp selected goes on those field trips

Find your camp:

Please download a copy of our Summer Camp Parent Handbook.

View our Preventing Child Abuse Parent Education Guide.

YMCA Members get reduced pricing for Summer Camp!

What to bring to all Day Camps:

Lunch

2 snacks

Towel

Sunscreen

Water bottle

Bathing suit (one-piece for girls)

Closed-toe shoes

Please mark all belongings with the child’s name; food items also should have the date.

Other Camp Information:

Our Preschool Child Development programs may adopt camp themes to create a summer experience that differs from the rest of the year.

We offer Counselors in Leadership Training (C.I.L.T.) for youth who are ready and want to learn to mentor younger children, lead camp activities, and participate in camp projects, field trips, swimming, and fitness activities. Children ages 13+ may apply.

YMCA Camp Fort Monroe is our day camp located on historic Fort Monroe. If your child is adventurous and ready for boating, fishing, biking, and nature exploration, this is the camp for them! Connecting children to the outdoors encourages them to enjoy and value the natural environment. This camp is for rising 4th graders – rising 9th graders.

YMCA Camp Kekoka is the Y’s overnight camp on the Indian River and the Chesapeake Bay. Campers enjoy skiing, knee boarding, tubing, kayaking, sailing, fishing, windsurfing, archery, campfires and more! Children 8 – 15 will have a great time at YMCA Camp Kekoka.

SPECIALTY CAMPS

The Y offers a variety of specialty camps at select locations. Please ask your hometown Y, or visit their summer camp page (linked above) about summer camp options available.

Sports Camps

Volleyball Camp

Flag Football Camp

Basketball Camp

Ultimate Frisbee Camp

Karate Camp

Sports & Fitness Camp

Gymnastics Camp

Specialty Camps