Patient Diaries

Shannon Cohen
Dr. Javaid Perwaiz was Shannon Cohen’s gynecologist for more than 20 years. Cohen said he performed procedures and surgeries on her on a nearly annual basis, including hysteroscopies, dilation and curettages, and polyp removals. Watch this patient diary to hear Cohen’s story in her own words. Watch Video> Anne Mullins
Dr. Javaid Perwaiz was Anna Mullins’ obstetrician-gynecologist from 1988 until 1990. He took care of Mullins while she was pregnant and delivered her son. Dr. Perwaiz performed several procedures on Mullins while she was pregnant. Watch this patient diary to hear Mullins’ story in her own words. Watch Video> Asia Wiggins
Asia Wiggins began seeing Dr. Javaid Perwaiz when she was a teenager. He told her he found cancerous cells in her body about two months after she began seeing him. The diagnosis led to a procedure. Wiggins remained his patient for about a decade, and he delivered her son. Wiggins’ delivery was complicated, and her son was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy after birth. Watch this patient diary to hear Wiggins’ story in her own words. Watch Video> Crystal Sharpe
Crystal Sharpe was Dr. Javaid Perwaiz’ patient for about four years. She began seeing him when she was pregnant, and he delivered two of her children. Sharpe said that Perwaiz pressured her to get a tubal ligation when she was in her early 20s. She has a scar on her stomach from the surgery. Watch this patient diary to hear Sharpe’s story in her own words Watch Video> Dayna Chezem
Dayna Chezem testified against Dr. Javaid Perwaiz during his criminal trial. Chezem began seeing Perwaiz in 2013. On her first visit, Perwaiz told her she needed to have her ovaries removed immediately. He scheduled her for a surgery a few days later. Perwaiz removed Chezem’s uterus without her consent during that surgery, but did not remove her ovaries. Watch this patient diary to hear Chezem’s story in her own words. Watch Video> Dracena Holloway
Dr. Javaid Perwaiz delivered all six of Dracena Holloway’s children before performing a hysterectomy on her. He also performed several other surgeries on Holloway, including cyst and tumor removals. Watch this patient diary to hear Holloway’s story in her own words. Watch Video> Jonathan
Jonathan was delivered by Dr. Javaid Perwais in 1987. Perwaiz used forceps during the delivery, which crushed Jonathan’s fourth ventricle. This resulted in a condition called hydrocephalus, which Jonathan has lived with all of his life. Watch this patient diary to hear Jonathan’s story in his own words. Watch Video> Linda Jackson
Dr. Javaid Perwaiz performed several procedures and surgeries on Linda Jackson over the course of about a decade. The last surgery he performed on Jackson was in 2012 when he removed her left ovary and left fallopian tube. The surgery led to recurrent infections and left Jackson in chronic pain. Watch this patient diary to hear Jackson’s story in her own words. Watch Video> Mayana Patillo
Mayana Patillo began seeing Dr. Perwaiz in May 2019 when she found out she was pregnant. Unfortunately, her baby had physical abnormalities, which resulted in a miscarriage. Perwaiz performed an emergency dilation and curettage on Patillo. He also diagnosed her with cysts on her ovaries. Watch this patient diary to hear Patillo’s story in her own words. Watch Video> Pam Burrott
Pam Burrott began seeing Dr. Javaid Perwaiz in 1981 and remained his patient until he was arrested. She had many good experiences with Perwaiz, including the birth of her daughter, Taylor Leigh, in 1999. Perwaiz was by Burrott’s side through several procedures, surgeries, cancer scares, and the loss of an earlier pregnancy. Watch this patient diary to hear Burrott’s story in her own words. Watch Video> Patricia Smith
Patricia Smith was Dr. Javaid Perwaiz’ patient from 1990 until 1994. He diagnosed her with endometriosis and performed several dilation and curettage procedures on her. Perwaiz also performed a tubal ligation on Smith after she gave birth to her son. Later, he also performed a partial hysterectomy on her. After she stopped seeing Perwaiz, Smith got a second opinion from another obstetrician-gynecologist. That doctor said Smith never had endometriosis. Watch this patient diary to hear Smith’s story in her own words. Watch Video> Robin Cerda
Robin Cerda saw Dr. Javaid Perwaiz throughout the 1980s and for part of the 1990s. He performed several surgeries on her, including a complete hysterectomy when she was 30 years old. Years later, Cerda got hurt at work and received medical treatment. Doctors discovered that one of her kidneys was not functional and needed to be removed. That doctor told Cerda that Perwaiz cut her kidney during a surgery and sewed it up without informing her. Watch this patient diary to hear Cerda’s story in her own words. Watch Video> Susan Anderson
Susan Anderson became a patient of Dr. Javaid Perwaiz in the late 1980s. He performed several surgeries on her, including a partial hysterectomy. Anderson became suspicious of Perwaiz and sought out a new obstetrician-gynecologist. That doctor said the lining of her uterus was paper thin from the surgeries Perwaiz performed on her. Anderson filed a formal complaint against Perwaiz. Watch this patient diary to hear Anderson’s story in her own words. Watch Video> Tabitha Johnson
Dr. Javaid Perwaiz treated Tabitha Johnson for seven years. He performed several procedures and surgeries on her. He diagnosed her with cervical cancer and performed a loop electrosurgical excision procedure on Johnson. She found out years later that he removed part of her cervix during that surgery without her knowledge. Watch this patient diary to hear Johnson’s story in her own words. Watch Video> Terri
Dr. Javaid Perwaiz delivered Terri’s son, Jonathan, in 1987. Terri’s labor was difficult, and Perwaiz used forceps to deliver Jonathan. The forceps crushed Jonathan’s fourth ventricle, resulting in a condition called hydrocephalus. Watch this patient diary to hear Terri’s story in her own words. Watch Video> Michala Rudolph
Dr. Javaid Perwaiz was Michala Fuse’s obstetrician in 2019. Fuse had a complicated pregnancy, with several instances of heavy bleeding throughout. Perwaiz did not deliver Fuse’s daughter, Dallas, who was born prematurely. Watch this patient diary to hear Rudolph’s story in her own words. Watch Video>
