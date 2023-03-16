PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Opioid addiction affects people from virtually all walks of life and causes thousands of overdose deaths every year. Now, WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43, in partnership with the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation and Walmart present: ‘Opioids, What Every Family Needs to Know’.

Hosted by 10 On Your Side’s Stephanie Hudson and Chris Horne, this special will examine the opioid epidemic from a local perspective and focus on how this crisis impacts our schools, families, law enforcement and healthcare systems.

“WAVY-TV 10 has been focused on covering this epidemic for years”, said WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 Vice President and General Manager Carol Ward. “Now, we’re honored to present this special and provide resources to help make a difference in the communities we serve.”

An expert panel will discuss how opioids affect the human brain and how to spot signs of substance abuse. Community leaders and professionals addressing this deadly epidemic will share their experience, discuss ways to stop this growing crisis and present recovery options available in our state.

‘Opioids, What Every Family Needs to Know’ will air on WVBT FOX43, Saturday, March 18 at 3 p.m. and on WAVY-TV 10, Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m. Following the television special, WAVY-TV 10’s Facebook page will host a live discussion on Monday, March 20 at 1 p.m. giving the viewing audience an opportunity to ask questions.

Get complete coverage of opioid addiction on WAVY.com.