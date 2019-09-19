Group to meet, discuss economic impact of opioid crisis in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Opioid Working Group will meet Thursday morning to discuss the economic impact of the opioid crisis on the business community in Hampton Roads.

The group was launched three years ago, bringing together law enforcement, parents, clergy and others.

It includes U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger, Attorney General Mark Herring, Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander, small business owner Carolyn Weems, Old Dominion University Economists Dr. Robert McNab and Dr. Barbara Blake.

Last September, Herring said the group is making progress but still has much work to do.

This comes just days after Purdue Pharma, the maker of Oxycontin, filed for bankruptcy after reaching a tentative settlement with state and local governments suing it over the opioid crisis.

Herring is one of the Attorneys General who filed a lawsuit against the company and the Sackler family that owns it.

The lawsuit alleges that Purdue Pharma marketed Oxycontin with a low risk of addiction while knowing that wasn’t true for years.

10 On Your Side’s Chris Horne will attend the meeting. Look for more coverage later today.