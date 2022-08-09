VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys held a school supplies drive at its Summer conference in Virginia Beach over the weekend, to donate to 10 On Your Side’s Operation School Supplies.

They dropped off several boxes at the Grand Furniture Outlet location on Virginia Beach Boulevard on Sunday.

This generous donation will help local children be prepared for the upcoming school year.

Photo provided by The Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys

Photo provided by The Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys

Photo provided by The Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys

Photo provided by The Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys

Photo provided by The Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys

Photo provided by The Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys

Photo provided by The Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys

10 On Your Side has been collecting school supplies for area children for three decades. If you’d like to help, find a dropoff location near you, at this link. We’ve also teamed up with the United Way so you can make a cash donation as well.