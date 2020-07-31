Supporting Operation School Supplies

Operation School Supplies

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether from home or in person, it’s time to get the kids ready to go back to school. You can help make the experience better by supporting Operation School Supplies.

Operation School Supplies is officially underway thanks to sponsors like FSI Virginia.

Visit WAVY.com and click on Back to School under the Coronavirus Tab for a full listing of school supply drop off locations or to make a cash donation via PayPal.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by FSI Virginia.

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***