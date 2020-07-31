Operation School Supplies: WAVY-TV 10 collecting donations to help kids going back to school

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — For nearly three decades, 10 On Your Side has helped to make sure every child in our community has the tools they need to succeed in the classroom.

As with everything else, this year’s operation school supplies initiative looks a little different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But donations are still needed.

Many kids may not be in a classroom this fall but they still need school supplies. And they need you help now more than ever.

Making sure every child has the tools the need to succeed: that’s the goal of WAVY’s annual Operation School Supplies.

Because of social distancing, this year we’re also collecting online with the help of the United Way.

Watch the video above — WAVY’s Kayla Gaskins has the details.

To donate to Operation School Supplies, click here.

