PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY): Sept 18, 2023 – WAVY-TV 10 is thrilled to announce the

overwhelming success of our annual initiative, Operation School Supplies, aimed

at equipping students with the tools they need for a successful academic year.

This year’s campaign, marked by remarkable community participation, has once

again highlighted WAVY-TV 10’s commitment to fostering education and making a

positive impact on local communities.

Thanks to the kindness of donors, both big and small, WAVY-TV 10 collected more

than 60,000 school supplies, ranging from notebooks and pencils to folders and

backpacks, plus much more. And, with the help of the United Way of South

Hampton Roads, an additional $3,296 dollars was raised to assist children who

need it most.

“The local support for Operation School Supplies is truly amazing,” said WAVY-TV

10/WVBT-TV FOX43 General Manager Carol Ward. “The enthusiasm and

generosity displayed by our community and our partners truly exemplify the spirit

of unity and compassion that makes our region special.”

Our sponsors, Casey Auto Group, Hampton Roads Honda Dealers, Walmart, Once

Upon a Child, Grand Furniture, Ashley Furniture, and Harrison’s by Apple Moving

along with the Navy Exchange, helped us collect school supplies that our local

school systems so desperately need.

Now in its 31st year, Operation School Supplies continues the commitment

and dedication to helping school children in Hampton Roads and Northeast North

Carolina by ensuring that they have the resources necessary to excel and reach

their full potential.