PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY): Sept 18, 2023 – WAVY-TV 10 is thrilled to announce the
overwhelming success of our annual initiative, Operation School Supplies, aimed
at equipping students with the tools they need for a successful academic year.
This year’s campaign, marked by remarkable community participation, has once
again highlighted WAVY-TV 10’s commitment to fostering education and making a
positive impact on local communities.
Thanks to the kindness of donors, both big and small, WAVY-TV 10 collected more
than 60,000 school supplies, ranging from notebooks and pencils to folders and
backpacks, plus much more. And, with the help of the United Way of South
Hampton Roads, an additional $3,296 dollars was raised to assist children who
need it most.
“The local support for Operation School Supplies is truly amazing,” said WAVY-TV
10/WVBT-TV FOX43 General Manager Carol Ward. “The enthusiasm and
generosity displayed by our community and our partners truly exemplify the spirit
of unity and compassion that makes our region special.”
Our sponsors, Casey Auto Group, Hampton Roads Honda Dealers, Walmart, Once
Upon a Child, Grand Furniture, Ashley Furniture, and Harrison’s by Apple Moving
along with the Navy Exchange, helped us collect school supplies that our local
school systems so desperately need.
Now in its 31st year, Operation School Supplies continues the commitment
and dedication to helping school children in Hampton Roads and Northeast North
Carolina by ensuring that they have the resources necessary to excel and reach
their full potential.