Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
74°
Norfolk
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Coronavirus
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Russia Invasion of Ukraine
Strange
D. C. Bureau
Politics
10 On Your Side
Excellent Educators
Remarkable Women
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Student-athlete describes controversial traffic stop
Video
Top Stories
Biden to meet with Buffalo mass shooting victims’ …
Video
FDA authorizes COVID booster for kids aged 5-11
Juvenile in custody after stabbing on Collier Crescent …
Blog: Drier today. Great weather Wednesday!
Video
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Live Web Cameras
Map Center
Mosquito Meter
Severe Weather
UV Index
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Investigative
The Patients V. Perwaiz
Gun Violence Interactive Map
Sports
Washington Commanders
NFL
ACC Football
Admirals
Indy 500
Celebrating Bruce Rader
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
In The Kitchen
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Medical Monday
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Living Local
Event Calendar
Entertainment
Food
Bayou Bon Vivant
Summer Camp Guide
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Regional News Partners
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
North Carolina Election Results
Trending Stories
Former Norfolk police chief breaks silence on retirement
Video, 911 calls detail bizarre Norfolk car hijacking
Former boxing champ hopes for deal with Norfolk
Health issues, lines at gift card event for seniors
Congress holds first UFO hearing in 50 years
Investigations
Video, 911 calls detail bizarre Norfolk car hijacking
Former Norfolk police chief breaks silence on retirement
The price of gas: Profit’s not a big part
View All Investigations