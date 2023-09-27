North Carolina Candidate Profiles

North Carolina – Elizabeth City

Mayor
Christina Williams
Kirk Rivers
Bennie Murphy
City Councilman – 2nd Ward
Rose Marie Whitehurst
Javis Gibbs
Carol Peterson
City Councilman – 3rd Ward
Moe Moore
Katherine W. Felton
Kem Spence
Evelyn Strader
City Councilman – 4th Ward
Ronnie “Sugarbear” Morris
Johnnie B. Walton
Sandra E. White
Barbara Ann Baxter

Trending Stories

Investigations

View All Investigations