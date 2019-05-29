Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Investigative
Investigation: The Patients v. Perwaiz
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Pass or Fail
Strange
10 On Your Side
Remarkable Women
Top Stories
Norfolk State men’s basketball coach Robert Jones signs 5-year extension
LA woman admits killing her 3 children in jailhouse interview
Video
Florida couple accused of starving, locking up 50-pound teen, siblings
Activate this ‘hidden’ Facebook feature to protect your account from hackers
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Map Center
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Journey to Tokyo
NFL
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
NFL Draft
Pro Football Challenge
Video Game News
Living Local
Destination Vacation
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Tour de Cure
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Women Build Week
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Norfolk & Virginia Beach Weather Interactive Radar
Local Norfolk Weather Radar
Local
Southside
Peninsula
NE N. Caroline
Outer Banks
Eastern Shore
Norfolk & Virginia Beach Weather Satellite Radar Images
Local
Visible
National
Tropical
Download the WAVY Weather App
Download the WAVY Weather App
Trending Stories
Carnival president says cruises will sail from Norfolk again starting in May 2022
Video
Beach apartment complex has $10,000 in rent payments stolen from office drop box
Video
Town of Windsor releases — then deletes — video of November traffic stop involving Army lieutenant
Video
Roofing company gifts new roof to Hampton homeowner after starting construction on wrong house
Video
Gunman shot in parking lot before entering Indianapolis FedEx facility killing 8
Video
Don't Miss
Chapter 10: The Heart of Healing
Video
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***