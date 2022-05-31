Norfolk Harborfest 2022

Join WAVY-TV 10 for the 46th Annual Norfolk Harborfest, June 10 – 12 at Town Point Park, Downtown Norfolk Waterfront.



FREE & Open to the Public!

Friday: Noon – 11pm

Saturday: Noon – 11pm

Sunday: 10am – 6pm



Don’t miss the NEW! Harborfest Drone Show Presented by WAVY TV 10

Produced by Great Lakes Drone Company from Watervliet, Michigan, the Harborfest Drone Show is the first to take place in the region. Be prepared as the sky is filled with the highest quality imagery, data and cutting edge UAV technology synchronized to a nautical musical playlist. The show is scheduled for Friday, June 10 at 9:30pm and will be performed over the Elizabeth River.



Harborfest Fireworks Display Presented by WAVY TV 10

Produced by Pyro Shows of Tennessee, the Harborfest Fireworks Display is one of the largest waterfront pyrotechnics shows on the East Coast. Be prepared for the unexpected as the sky is filled with an explosive display of light synchronized to a booming musical score. The show is scheduled for Saturday night at 9:30 pm and will be fired from a floating platform in the Elizabeth River.



WAVY on-site talent schedule: