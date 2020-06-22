Newsfeed Now: Snow cone flavor controversy; Trump campaigns in Tulsa

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – NASCAR said late Sunday that a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace at the NASCAR race in Talladega. WIAT’s Conan Gasque reports on the latest details.

Other stories in today’s show:

FLAVOR CONTROVERSY: A Missouri shaved ice stand is taking some heat after a photo of their menu which features a questionable flavor went viral. A number of people are upset about a flavor called “burning noose” which offers a combination of grape, watermelon, and cotton candy. KODE’s Erin Sullivan joins the conversation.

CAMPAIGN RALLY: While every seat inside the BOK Center was not filled on Friday, President Trump spoke to his supporters for nearly two hours. Eric Trump telling us tonight’s rally is just the beginning of the president’s campaign season. KFOR’s Cassandra Sweetman joins the conversation.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: In small-town Louisiana, 10-year-old Amiyah Jones-Settle is bringing her community together to help spread love and peace to everyone. KLFY’s Caroline Marcello joins the conversation.

