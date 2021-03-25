Newsfeed Now: A look at the King Sooper shooting suspect’s past; Man reconnects antique find to veteran’s family

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- The suspect in the mass shooting that happened at a King Soopers in Boulder on Monday appeared in court on Thursday morning. The court appearance lasted less than 10 minutes.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa faces 10 counts of murder and an attempted murder charge.

The District Attorney said the attempted first degree murder charge is due to Alissa allegedly trying to kill a second Boulder Police Department officer.

New details have surfaced about Alissa’s past.

See the full story about a 2017 incident involving Alissa now on KDVR.

Other stories in today’s show:

President Joe Biden has appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to oversee the administration’s response to the surge of migrants at the southern border.

The decision comes as Republicans have slammed the president for weeks for welcoming immigrants to the U.S., which they say overwhelmed the system.

Find out more on this story from FOX 5.

A suburb of Chicago is making history, authorizing payments to Black families for generations of discrimination.

The Evanston City Council approved the plan late Monday night and is moving forward to send those payments.

This is the first time any government has taken this kind of action, and some say it could become a national model.

See the full story now on NewsNation.

The City of Chicago has cut off COVID-19 vaccine supply to a clinic after officials claim it misallocated more than 6,000 doses meant for Chicago Public Schools staff.

The CEO of the clinic claims the city wasn’t clear when they gave them instructions.

See the full story now on WGN.

A Florida woman who was reported missing three weeks ago was found alive inside a storm sewer in Delray Beach.

See the full story now on News Channel 8.

The power of a wild black bear was witnessed Tuesday near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park as it took down a wild hog for a meal right off the highway.

See the full story now on WATE.

A man vacationing in Gatlinburg, Tennessee witnessed a bear hopping in his hot tub.

See the full story now on WATE.

Antiquing is a walk through the past, and sometimes you stumble upon secret treasures.

A Wisconsin man did just that and then decided to connect his find back with the people it would mean the most to.

See the full story now on WFRV.