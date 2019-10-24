HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Homecoming is a celebration students and alumni look forward to every year at Hampton University. There’s the football game, tailgating, and endless partying. The focus isn’t necessarily on learning. However, one local non-profit hopes to educate the campus community and break the stigma of mental health.

This Saturday, Hampton Roads is invited to be a part of the Yusuf Neville Hampton Homecoming 5K. It’s the 6th year of the event, but the first year on Hampton University’s campus. Non-profit, BRKTHR launched following the tragic death of Hampton alum, Yusuf Neville, who took his own life in January 2014.

Neville was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. and an active runner. The group created a 5K run to honor his love for fitness and to create a space for people to learn about mental illness.

“Yusuf stressed the importance of being active and enjoying the gifts of running. So this was a great way to honor him and educate the public on mental health, said Hampton University Senior, Brea Burnett.

Aside from the race, participants will have the opportunity to interact with local organizations who focus on helping others take control of their mental health.

“It’s important for the community to see the impact that breakthrough is making as far as branching out to communities to show the importance of mental health and how it’s playing a major factor, especially in the black community,” said Burnett.

The Yusuf Neville 5K Homecoming 5K is Sunday, October 27 at 10 a.m. along 1 West Tyler St.

Post race activities will follow at 1 p.m.