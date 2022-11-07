HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day in Hampton Roads. Some Virginia businesses and Hampton Roads city offices, locations, services and schools are closing or adjusting their schedules for the day.

Chesapeake

All City of Chesapeake offices, courts, community centers, and libraries will be closed on November 8. The Chesapeake’s Visitor’s Center will remain open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The trash collection schedule will continue as normal.

The next city council meeting will not be held as normal on November 8. It will be held on November 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Chesapeake schools are closed to students Tuesday. It’s a teacher workday.

Residents who need more information should call the Customer Contact Center at 382-CITY between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or log on to CityOfChesapeake.net 24 hours a day.

Confirm the location of your precinct before going to vote as some locations have changed.

Hampton

Hampton’s courts are closed for Election Day, on Tuesday, November 8. If anyone needs an emergency action related to the election, call 757-771-2623.

Hampton City Schools are closed to students on Tuesday, November 8 for Election Day and a Professional Development Day.

For a sample ballot and full information on voting in Hampton, click here.

Isle of Wight

County offices are closed on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8.

Newport News

The City Council Meeting for 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 8 is cancelled.

Newport News Public Schools have a Teacher Work Day on Election Day. Students do not report.

Norfolk

The City of Norfolk’s offices, including libraries and recreation centers will close on Tuesday, November 8. The closures include the Commissioner of the Revenue, City Treasurer and the Norfolk Courthouse.

Trash, recycling, and bulk waste collection will take place as scheduled. Bulk waste requests for Nov. 8 or Nov. 9 must be scheduled by 3 p.m. on Nov. 7.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station, 3136 Woodland Avenue, will be open 8 a.m. to noon.

Street sweeping scheduled for Nov. 8 will be made up during the following two weeks, based on scheduling availability.

Norfolk Public Schools will be closed to students. It’s noted as a teacher workday on the calendar.

Portsmouth

There will be no garbage, recycling, or bulk collection on Tuesday, November 8. Collection is rescheduled for Wednesday, November 9. For more information call (757) 393-8663.

Portsmouth Public Schools are closed to students on Tuesday, November 8. It’s a Teacher Workday.

Smithfield

Town offices will be closed for Election Day on Tuesday, November 8.

Smithfield Public Schools are closed for Election Day.

Suffolk

Suffolk city offices will be closed Tuesday, November 8. Trash and recycling collection will continue as normal. Suffolk Transit will run as scheduled.

The Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administration Office will be closed. Suffolk’s four major parks (Lone Star Lakes, Constant’s Wharf, Sleepy Hole, and Bennett’s Creek) will remain open on Tuesday, November 8. No park attendant will be on duty.

Suffolk Parks & Recreation Joint Use Recreation Center (Kings Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores, Oakland, Booker T. Washington, Mack Benn, Jr.) will be closed. The Kings Fork, Booker T. Washington, Mack Benn, Jr., and Northern Shores Joint Use Recreation Centers will be open solely for the general election on Tuesday, November 8.

All Suffolk City Libraries (Morgan Memorial, North Suffolk, Chuckatuck) will be closed.

The Suffolk Art Gallery will be open. The Suffolk Visitor Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Suffolk Executive Airport and restaurant will remain open.

Suffolk Public Schools are closed to students. It is a Virtual Clerical Day for Teachers.

Virginia Beach

No school for staff and students at Virginia Beach City Public Schools on Tuesday, November 8.

Virginia Lottery

Lottery offices will be closed on Tuesday, November 8.

Williamsburg

Election Day on Tuesday, November 8 is a student holiday for Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools.