Voters line up early Friday on second to last day of in-person early voting in Virginia, deadline is Oct. 31

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Hampton Roads voters are still showing up in droves to take advantage of early voting ahead of Election Day.

More than 115,000 people have already voted early in Virginia Beach as of Monday, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. The deadline for early in-person voting is Saturday, October 31 in both Virginia and North Carolina.

There have been long lines at times in Virginia Beach and Norfolk, especially at the Virginia Beach Registrar’s Office at the municipal center. You can check current wait times here.

Early voters wait in long lines at the municipal center in Virginia Beach on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020

Some people can wait at least an hour, depending on when and where you vote. Satellite locations include Bayside Recreation Center, Great Neck Recreation Center, Seatack Recreation Center and the Kempsville Treasurer’s Office.

On Friday, several voters were in line as early as 6 a.m. to vote at the treasurer’s office, with the municipal center open at 8 a.m. and satellite locations open at 9 a.m.

Despite the rain and cold, #VirginiaBeach voters are already in line at the Treasurer’s Office.



The first three people say they the line is usually wrapped around the shopping plaza everyday.



Reminder: TOMORROW is the last day to vote early in- person.@WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/Zp7N2xSDCy — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) October 30, 2020

In person voting goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at all locations in Virginia Beach.

“I think it will be as long or longer than yesterday,” said Virginia Beach voter Stuart Dickey on Friday. “I think today and tomorrow it will be tough to get here. If you don’t get here early, you better come and wait a long time.” Many voters brought chairs to wait in line.

Voters tell us they are looking at local races and social causes when casting their vote.

If you requested an absentee ballot and haven’t deliver it by mail, election officials strongly encourage you to go to your local registrar’s office or satellite office to drop it off in-person.

For more information on early and more, visit WAVY’s Voter Guide.

Latest Posts: