HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Election day is well over a month away, but in Virginia, you can vote now if you like.

To reinforce that message: two local members of congress and other candidates spread the word in Hampton Roads.

Many voters say they wanted to get out early to avoid the lines on election day.

“A lot of people sacrificed a lot in life for me to have this opportunity and I want to take advantage of it,” said Hampton Roads Voter, Derrick Fox.

Beatrice Garvin Thompson said she wanted to vote early for convenience.

“You can just walk on in and handle your business,” said Thompson.

“Come early, vote and go on,” said voter, Corliss Reid.

Congressman Bobby Scott and his opponent Terry Namkung were both out in Norfolk speaking with voters at the polls.

“Things may come up on election day, anything can happen,” said Congressman Scott. “They may get busy but if you vote early, your vote is in there and it will be counted.”

“If you’re disabled or not able to get to the polls on election day, it’s always good to have reassurance that you’re able to vote early,” said Namkung.

Both candidates agree redistricting in District 3 has made it easier for voters to know which district they’re in and it’s also helped with their campaigns.

“Now all of Newport News, all of Hampton, all of Norfolk and all of Portsmouth are in the third congressional district and a significant portion of Chesapeake,” said Scott.

“I think, from a strategy perspective, it makes sense for us to be able to concentrate on the cities instead of figuring out what precinct or area someone is,” said Namkung.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria was in Suffolk Friday and says it’s great that people don’t have to have an excuse to vote early.

“You used to have to give an excuse like you were sick, or traveling, or had to work. Now, that’s not required,” said Luria.

All encouraging voters to have their voices heard.

“The most important thing is to exercise your right to vote,” said Thompson.

“I think it’s a great thing,” said Fox. “I think every American should just come on out and vote and not sit at home and complain about something, do something about it. Vote for those that you want or feel can make a difference in life.”

Early voting runs through November 5.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.