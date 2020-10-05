Voter registration deadlines near for Virginia and North Carolina, Monday is deadline for many states

The deadline to register to vote in the 2020 presidential election is here for some states, while it has passed for a couple of others.

Monday is the registration deadline in 11 states — Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas — while Sunday was the deadline in Alaska and Rhode Island.

Other deadlines are coming up later this week. Tuesday is the deadline in New Mexico, with a Friday deadline in North Carolina, New York and Oklahoma, and Saturday in Delaware.

Virginia’s deadline is next Tuesday, October 13.

If you are a U.S. citizen, meet your state’s requirements and will be age 18 by Nov. 3, you are likely eligible to vote in this year’s general election.

Residents in 40 states and the District of Columbia can register to vote online with proof of residency.

Residents in nine states — Arkansas, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, or Wyoming — must register either in person at their local elections office or with a mailed-in application by their state’s deadline.

The last day of voting is Nov. 3, and 21 states and D.C. allow voters to register on Election Day with valid proof of residency if they miss the deadline to register by mail or online, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

States that allow Election Day registration require proof of residency and a valid ID.

Be aware that while some states let voters register at their polling places, others require Election Day registration at county elections offices, which are typically not voting sites.

North Dakota is the only state that has no voter registration and instead requires voters to show ID at the polls to cast a ballot.

Valid ID is required in 34 states to vote at the polls.

