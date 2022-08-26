PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Several states, including Virginia and North Carolina, are holding General Elections on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

As it is a midterm election year, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be contested. As of August 18, 2022, Democrats held a 220-211 advantage in the U.S. House with four vacant seats.

This is the first General Election using the new legislative districts updated with the 2020 U.S. Census data.

10 is on your side with important information you need to know ahead of Election Day.

VIRGINIA GENERAL ELECTION

See who is on your ballot by viewing the candidate lists on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Look up your polling place | Check your registration status

Important Dates:

If you need to register to vote, or apply for a ballot online, you can do both using the online Citizen Portal. Reminder: If you’re voting absentee, don’t forget to include a witness signature. A witness signature is required on all mail-in ballots cast in the November 8, 2022 General and Special elections. If a ballot is missing a witness signature, the voter will be contacted within three days of receipt by the local voter registration office and asked to correct it.

On election day, polls are open in Virginia from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The Department of Elections is looking for poll workers, officially known as an Officer of Election. Apply online.

VIRGINIA STATE RACES

House of Delegates

There are several House of Delegate seats up for grabs in Virginia. Click here to view the complete candidate list.

Local Races

There are also contested local races on the November 8 ballot, meaning there is more than one candidate. View the complete list of local office candidates, in both contested and uncontested races, at this link.

NORTH CAROLINA GENERAL ELECTION

There is also a statewide general election in North Carolina on November 8. Polls are open on Election Day from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Races on the ballot include:

One U.S. Senate seat

14 U.S. House seats

Several state offices (General Assembly, Supreme Court, and Court of Appeals)

Local judges and prosecutors

County offices like sheriff and county commissioners

If you are a registered North Carolina voter, you can view a sample ballot by entering your information into the Voter Search and navigate to “Your Sample Ballot.”

Dates and Deadlines

The civilian voter registration deadline is 25 days before Election Day. For this election, that is Oct. 14, 2022. Find out how to register or how to update your registration.