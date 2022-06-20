PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia is holding a Primary Elections on Tuesday, June 21. Voters will go to the polls to select their party’s candidate for the November General Election. Parties with districts with unopposed candidates will not have primaries in those districts.

In-person Voting

If you’re voting in-person on Election Day, polls are open in Virginia from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Look up your polling place at this link.

Before you head to the polls, make sure to have an accepted form of identification with you. Some examples include a Virginia driver’s license, a Virginia DMV-issued identification card or a valid U.S. passport. View the full list here.

Voting Absentee

Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by June 21 and received by the local registrar’s office by noon on June 24. Voters can also drop off absentee ballots at designated locations in their locality.

Look up your polling place | Check your registration status

What’s on the Ballot

Virginia District 2

The race for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District will be a pivotal one in Hampton Roads. Four candidates are on the Republican ballot in Tuesday’s primary. The highest profile of the candidates is State Senator Jen Kiggins (Virginia Beach.) Kiggins has outraised her competitors by a wide margin.

The other candidates include Tommy Altman, Andy Baan and Jarome Bell. The Democratic Incumbent in the reconfigured District 2 is Rep. Elaine Luria. Since she is running unopposed there is no Democratic Primary.

Virginia District 3

There is only one other Congressional race in the Hampton Roads area Tuesday, for the Republican nomination in the 3rd District. Republicans Theodore Engquist and Terry Namkung are in the running to take on Democratic Incumbent Rep. Robert “Bobby” Scott who is running unopposed.

Voting in Tuesday’s primary is open to all registered voters.

There are no primaries being held in Virginia’s 1st and 4th District races.

See a full list of candidates, statewide, on the Virginia Department of Elections website.