Voter Guide: How do I vote early, in-person?

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Because of coronavirus concerns, elections officials are working to make it easier for Americans to exercise their right to vote without going to the polls on Election Day.

Voting early, in-person allows voters to submit their ballots without having to encounter possible crowds or lines on Election Day.

You no longer need a reason or fill out an application to vote early.

Virginia and North Carolina voters may follow the links and instructions below to vote early in their prospective states.

Virginia

Early voting is underway in Virginia. The last day to vote early in-person in Virginia is October 31.

You must be registered in order to vote early; that deadline is October 13.

To vote early, visit your local registrar’s office or a satellite voting location.

To find those locations, go to the Virginia Department of Elections website and enter your registration information.

Scroll to the bottom to find the address for your general registrar’s office. Some cities and counties have additional locations.

You must provide your name, address and a photo ID to vote early, or sign an ID confirmation statement.

North Carolina

The deadline to register to vote in North Carolina is October 9.

In-person early voting begins Thursday, October 15 and ends Saturday, October 31.

To find out where you can vote early, visit the State Board of Elections’ searchable list of One-Stop Voting Sites.

Voters are not required to show ID in North Carolina.

Voter Resources