Voter Guide: How do I vote by mail?

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Because of coronavirus concerns, election officials are working to make it easier for Americans to exercise their right to vote without going to the polls on Election Day. 

Voting by mail, also known as voting absentee, is an option that will allow voters to fill out a ballot without ever leaving their homes. 

Virginia and North Carolina voters can follow the instructions and links below to request, return and track a mail-in ballot.

Virginia Voters 

Although you do not need a reason to vote absentee in this election, there are restrictions in Virginia if it’s your first time voting in your city or county. 

Check with the Virginia Department of Elections to make sure you qualify. 

In Virginia, the deadline to request your mail-in ballot is October 23 at 5 p.m.  

Return the form by mail, email or fax to your local registrar

Your ballot must be postmarked by November 3. 

If you have already mailed your ballot, you can track it online

North Carolina Voters 

As in Virginia, you are not required to have a reason to vote absentee. The North Carolina State Board of Elections has imposed a deadline of October 27 at 5:00 p.m. to request a mail-in ballot. 

Voters must mail, fax, email or return this form in person by the deadline. 

North Carolina also has an online portal to request a mail-in ballot

Return your ballot by mail, courier or drop off in person by 5 p.m. on Election Day. 

Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by 5 p.m. on November 6. 

North Carolina is also offering a ballot tracking system.

