Virginia House Speaker announces special election to fill Jay Jones’ 89th House District seat

FILE – Voters arrive to cast the their ballots on Election Day at City Hall, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Alexandria, Va. The first major election day following a year of relentless attacks on voting rights and election officials went off largely without a hitch. The relative calm was a relief to those who oversee state and local elections, but election experts say that might not matter to the millions of Americans who now believe in conspiracy theories trumpeting rampant electoral fraud. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — In the wake of Jay Jones resigning his 89th House District seat, Virginia is set to hold a special election ahead of the 2022 General Assembly session.

“After receiving Delegate Jones’ resignation letter, I have officially started the process to fill his seat in the House of Delegates,” said Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn. I am taking the necessary steps to hold this special election in a timely manner to ensure that the 89th district is represented during the 2022 General Assembly Session.”

The special election will be held on January 11, 2022. Interested applicants need to file for candidacy by 5 p.m. on December 22.

Under § 24.2-216 of the Code of Virginia, the Speaker is charged with setting the special election date when a vacancy occurs during a session of the General Assembly.

“Jay Jones has been an incredible leader for his community and has served with distinction during his time in the House,” added Filler-Corn. “We thank him for his service to the Commonwealth and wish him and his growing family the best as they begin a new chapter in their lives.”



Jones, a Democrat from Norfolk was just re-elected to his seat in the House of Delegates this November after a failed run in the primary for Virginia Attorney General.

Just two days before, Jones shared that he and his wife were expecting a child this upcoming summer, and he said he wants to put “family first and be the best dad and the most supportive and present husband that I can possibly be.”

“As most parents can attest, bringing a child into this world is a massive time commitment and every second with your family and child is worth its weight in gold. I’m 32, a practicing attorney, and have given everything that I have in my soul to serving Norfolk and the Commonwealth since 2017. But my new job-to-be is as a father, and I’m ready to make that the highest priority in my life … I’ve long talked about our capacity to rise to meet the moment in front of us and I know in my heart that this is the right decision for me at this point in time,” wrote Jones.