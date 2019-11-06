Virginia Beach Senate races ‘too close to call’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — For the first time in more than two decades, Democrats take control of Virginia’s General Assembly and the Executive Mansion.



While Democrats across Virginia are celebrating a blue wave in state government, many local candidates are still waiting for elections officials to count all the ballots.

Last night the Associated Press called both local Senate races for the Republicans. However, the State Board of Elections website shows the races are still close. Neither of the Democratic candidates will concede until they’re satisfied officials counted all the votes.

The 7th district race is between Jen Kiggans (R) and Cheryl Turpin (D). The race is separated by 514 votes.



Turpin says the race is “too close to call.”



“We just went into overtime. We’re just going to play it out and make sure every vote’s been counted. That’s why people went out to vote, to cast votes. We want to make sure that their voices have been heard,” she explained.

Turpin congratulates the Democrats win of the House and Senate.



“They were looking for change. They voted for change. I’m proud of those candidates who have won, clearly won. We are fighting to make sure that every voice has been heard here in the city of Virginia Beach,” said Turpin.

Jen Kiggans is celebrating the victory.



“It shows hard work and integrity pays off. I think the people of Virginia know that. I am so appreciative of everyone who worked so hard and supported us this entire time. We are ecstatic. We are excited to get to Richmond and continue to work hard.”

The 8th district race is separated by 2,394 votes between incumbent Senator Bill DeSteph and Missy Cotter Smasal. Cotter Smasal told the crowd at her election party that she will wait until all of the votes are counted including absentee ballots before making a speech.

At Missy Cotter-Smasal’s election party. She told the crowd she wasn’t giving a winning or losing speech. She is not going to concede and will wait till all votes( including absentee) are counted in the coming days. @WAVY_News — Kara Dixon (@KaraWAVY) November 6, 2019

DeSteph calls this a grassroots victory.



“Virginia is not for sale. Virginia Beach dumped the money from New York and California… Honesty, integrity and hard work is all what it’s about.”

Ten On Your Side will continue to follow this story as all of the votes roll in.