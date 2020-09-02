VB relocates 3 polling places, adds 4 satellite absentee voting locations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Council voted unanimously to relocate some polling places and create four satellite absentee voting locations Tuesday.

Here are the changes:

  • Point O’ View Precinct to Point O’ View Elementary School, 5400 Parliament Drive
  • Cromwell Precinct to Landstown High School, 2001 Concert Drive
  • Stratford Chase Precinct to Kempsville Area Library, 832 Kempsville Road

Here are the locations for satellite absentee voting:

  • Bayside Recreation Center, 4500 First Ct Road
  • Great Neck Recreation Center, 2521 Shorehaven Drive
  • Seatack Recreation Center, 141 S Birdneck Road
  • Treasurer’s Office in Kempsville, 5340 Fairfield Shopping Center

The 2020 Presidential Election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3.

