VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — All eyes were once again on Virginia’s largest city this Election Day as a pair of Virginia Beach Democrats were the pivotal wins to gaining control of both houses of the General Assembly.

Just past 11 p.m. Election Night, cheers erupted inside the Virginia Beach Democrats watch party as the campaign of Michael Feggans felt they had seen enough to declare victory.

Not just over their race, but over the fight for control of the House of Delegates.

With Feggans win, Democrats officially flipped it.

“We flipped the seat y’all, lets party,” Feggans said to a roar of supporters.

Feggans, a recent U.S. Air Force retiree, unseats Del. Karen Greenhalgh (R-Virginia Beach) with 54% of the vote to Greenhalgh’s 46%.

“I am incredibly humbled to have been chosen to represent HD-97 in the Virginia House of Delegates by my neighbors in Virginia Beach,” Feggans said in a statement. “But the results tonight are bigger than me. Tonight, the voters in Virginia Beach and across the Commonwealth sent a message: that women have the right to make their own medical decisions, that they want fully funded schools for their children, that my fellow veterans deserve the economic opportunities available to them, and that common sense gun safety legislation is an absolute necessity.”

The campaigns raised a combined $5 million to win over voters with ads running on TV since August.

It was around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday that State Sen. Aaron Rouse, (D-Virginia Beach) declared victory over Republican challenger, Kevin Adams.

In unofficial results, with 100% of precincts reporting, Rouse has garnered 56% of the vote to Adams 44%.

Rouse’s win was also what Democrats needed to secure their majority in the State Senate.

“The blue brick wall is intact,” Rouse said.