Tuesday is voter registration deadline in Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Tuesday, Oct. 12 is the last day to make sure you’re registered to vote in the 2021 elections in Virginia.

To make sure you’re eligible you can:

Register in-person: head to your local registrar’s office by 5 p.m.

Register by mail: make sure to have your envelope postmarked by October 12

Register online: head to the Virginia Department of Elections website. You have until 11:59 p.m. to apply.

Once you’re registered, you can vote early through Saturday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. at your local registration office. Election Day is November 2.

All Virginians can also request an absentee ballot by mail. The deadline is Oct. 22.

Virginians are voting for governor, leuitenant governor and attorney general this year, as well as all 100 House of Delegates seats. For more information and to read more about the candidates, visit WAVY’s politics page.