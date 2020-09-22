In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.

The nonpartisan civic holiday was created in 2012 to bring “broad awareness of voter registration opportunities” to Americans, and more than 3 million people have registered to vote on the holiday to date, according to the National Voter Registration Day site.

Organizers behind the day are mostly focusing on digital communications this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are some in-person events, including one in Norfolk sponsored by Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water festival.

The event is called Pull Up at Purpose Park and is happening from 2-6 p.m. at 801 Church Street in Norfolk. In addition to registering to vote, you can also grab food and enjoy local music and art.

Biden for President Virginia is hosting a virtual early voting rally with Senator Elizabeth Warren and Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Fowler. You can RSVP here.

In the meantime, you can check your voter status, register to vote, learn who’s running this November and more with WAVY’s Voter Guide.

Once registered, you can now vote in-person in Virginia through Oct. 31. You can also request an absentee ballot by mail.

