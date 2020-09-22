PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.
The nonpartisan civic holiday was created in 2012 to bring “broad awareness of voter registration opportunities” to Americans, and more than 3 million people have registered to vote on the holiday to date, according to the National Voter Registration Day site.
Organizers behind the day are mostly focusing on digital communications this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are some in-person events, including one in Norfolk sponsored by Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water festival.
The event is called Pull Up at Purpose Park and is happening from 2-6 p.m. at 801 Church Street in Norfolk. In addition to registering to vote, you can also grab food and enjoy local music and art.
Biden for President Virginia is hosting a virtual early voting rally with Senator Elizabeth Warren and Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Fowler. You can RSVP here.
In the meantime, you can check your voter status, register to vote, learn who’s running this November and more with WAVY’s Voter Guide.
Once registered, you can now vote in-person in Virginia through Oct. 31. You can also request an absentee ballot by mail.
