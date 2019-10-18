Truth Tracker: In 21st District race, Fowler and Kane trade jabs over missed votes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — With election day 18 days away, a political commercial for a House of Delegates race in Virginia Beach gets the Truth Tracker test.

The ad states Republican Shannon Kane, a challenger to incumbent Democrat Kelly Fowler in the 21st District race, missed votes while serving on Virginia Beach City Council. Is it true?

The ad states, “on city council, Shannon Kane was a no show.”

10 On Your Side asked Kane about the claim. “I was never a no show,” Kane replied. “I was traveling on business. We have a business. We have to work. I have to pay the bills. I have to pay the mortgage, and I was out of the state.”

She also admitted she took some time for family reasons.

The Fowler ad continues: “Shannon Kane skipped key votes on flooding (4-18-17), opioid abuse (8-1-17), police (8-18-15), school funding (11-13-18).”

It’s true, Kane missed those votes and admits that. “That’s it. After six

years on council. If that’s all they got. I’d like to show you what she’s got,” Kane said picking up a stack of papers of Fowler’s missed votes while serving in her first session in the General Assembly.

Fowler responded: “People need representation that is really there for them. I know you can count on me. Can you really count on her when she is challenging me when she hasn’t been there for her constituents?”

Kane calls Fowler’s charge, “it’s petty … it’s just petty. If she wants to talk about not being there, what about the flooding votes she missed, or the human trafficking, or the autism votes?”

Truth Tracker found it is true. They both missed votes while serving.

Fowler may have missed as many as 225 votes in her first two-month session as a delegate.

“Well the legislature is in session two months or 45 days. I had a death in the family, and I had another family emergency,” Fowler said.

The Truth Tracker found Fowler’s absences were over about 45 days, while the ones Kane missed were over nearly six years.

Kane continues, “Flooding, she’s attacking me on flooding, and she’s missed flooding votes,” Kane said going through Fowler’s missed votes.

Kane also says her own votes mentioned in the ad were consent agenda items, which are ones agreed on unanimously, not controversial, not critical votes.

Kane thinks Fowler is a hypocrite.

“I would say I’m not because I didn’t take vacations. I didn’t plan time-off during session when I had to be there for my constituents,” Fowler said.

Kane counters, “It’s a two-way street. She missed votes, everybody does. I don’t know anyone who works that doesn’t miss a day in six years.”

Looking at the money, the advantage goes to Fowler. For cash on hand on September 30, she had nearly eight times as much as Kane. Kane is undeterred and predicted victory in November.