Truth Tracker: Davis responds to Mallard’s ad in Va. 84th District race

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — With Election Day 13 days away, 10 On Your Side looks at the ad now running in the 84th District race that covers part of Virginia Beach.



Here’s the bottom line in politics: Money wins races, and lots of money, cash on hand, puts lots of commercials on air.

As of September 30, Democrat Karen Mallard has outraised Republican incumbent Glenn Davis 3-1, $634,431 to $289,232.

Mallard also leads cash on hand: $354,847 to $111,747.

Mallard’s commercial is on air, while Davis has yet to put an ad on TV.

In this edition of Truth Tracker, Davis responds to Mallard’s commercial and direct mail ads.

Mallard’s commercial states, “Who can Virginia Beach trust with their health care. Not Glenn Davis”

10 On Your Side asked Davis: can he be trusted on health care? “Yes,” he answered quickly.

Davis was the chief co-patron of HB 5008 to expand Medicaid, and all but one Democrat in the House of Delegates voted for Davis’s bill.

“Look, when it wasn’t popular as a Republican, I was writing the Medicaid expansion bill in 2014,” Davis said.

Here’s what’s interesting about that. Democrats are hitting Republicans all across Virginia for “voting against Medicaid expansion.”

Davis’ bill would die because other Republicans were against it. It is true Davis worked across party lines with Democrats to at least try for Medicaid expansion years before it was passed.

10 On Your Side asked Mallard whether she gives Davis credit for that, for trying to solve the Medicaid expansion issue in a bipartisan way.

“Well, he gets it right 4% of the time, but the other times he doesn’t,” Mallard said.

The commercial continues, “David voted to block expansion of Medicaid six times.”

It is true that Davis would later vote against expanding Medicaid because, unlike his bill, there were no safeguards in future bills against the federal government pulling out.

“In my bill it says if the feds pull back, it automatically pulls back at the state level. There is no vote. It happens (automatically) because we have to protect citizens and our taxpayers.”

When Governor Ralph Northam agreed to that stipulation of rollbacks, then Republicans were on board and Medicaid expansion was approved for 400,000 Virginians. “That piece that Northam’s bill agreed is in my bill in 2014,” Davis said.

Mallard’s direct mail accuses Davis, who’s been a delegate for five years, of being in bed with insurance companies. “Davis takes thousands in campaign cash from health insurance companies.”

How much has he taken from insurance company PACs? “That number is $250, but I took that before I was seated as a delegate,” Davis said.

The Truth Tracker finds Davis’ statement is true, and Mallard’s claim is false.

“Well, I can’t quote it off my head, but I trust the research our team did, and I will have our campaign manager share that with you,” Mallard said after 10 On Your Side pointed out the statement was false.

The Mallard campaign sent the evidence for the claim in the commercial. It supported what Davis told us that the only insurance company contribution is that $250 Davis told us about.

“I’ve been fighting insurance companies ever since I’ve been in the (General Assembly) and there is no way they would contribute to me,” Davis said.

Another mailer reads Glenn Davis enriches charter schools like his by taking money away from our public schools. Mallard told us, “I believe tax dollars should stay with public schools.”

Truth Tracker finds it true that Davis does support charter schools, vouchers, and school choice, and sits on the board of charter school Green Run Collegiate.

10 On Your Side asked Davis about those true statements from Mallard.

“Green Run Collegiate is a public charter school that is chartered by the Virginia Beach Public School Board solely to serve public students, which is incubated in the public high school Green Run High School … it is all public school,” Davis said.

Mallard counters, “I have his report cards from the Virginia Education Association. He has received a failing report card from the VEA since he has been in office.”

The Truth Tracker found that is true. For Davis’ six legislative sessions he has received failing grades on the VEA’s selective issues.

The Truth Tracker also finds that Mallard is a top fundraiser in this year’s election cycle, in which all 140 seats are up in the General Assembly. Democrats smell blood in the water after picking up 15 seats in the 2017 cycle.

Mallard, who lost the Democratic nomination for Congress in 2018, did catch the eye of Emily’s List in Washington D.C., and their main goal is to flip Virginia from Republican red to Democratic blue with Democratic women who are pro-choice.

They have heavily invested in Mallard’s campaign, helping run it, and she told us, “they are on weekly phone calls advising of us on our campaign.”

That explains why Mallard got an impressive $208,000 from Emily’s List, whose primary issue is abortion.

10 On Your Side asked Mallard if she supports abortion up until the moment of birth and she answered, “Those decisions should be made by a woman and her doctor and not politicians.”

Davis is opposed to that. “It’s crazy to the extent that she and others support abortion with in restrictions.”