Watch Live: Live Tillis-Cunningham debate reaction from undecided voters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (NEXSTAR) – Not only can you hear the two candidates hoping to earn a US Senate seat from North Carolina debate on Tuesday night, we’re giving you the opportunity to see how undecided voters in North Carolina are reacting to what’s said live during the event.

We’re hosting a panel in Charlotte in which participants will use dials to respond to things they like from Senator Thom Tillis (R) and challenger Cal Cunningham (D) – and also the things said they may not agree with.

The live stream of our undecided voters panel will be available within this story at 7 p.m. ET. The stream will be live during the 1-hour event and a replay will be made available soon after.

The panel was recruited by a third-party, independent company.

Later this evening, we’ll share a blow-by-blow breakdown of the biggest moments that garnered positive or negative reaction from our panel of voters, so be sure to check back to see the moments everyone will be talking about.

Election Day is November 3. The early voting period in North Carolina runs Thursday, October 15 to Saturday, October 31. Dates and hours during the early voting period may vary based on where you live.

If you’d like to see a replay of Tuesday’s debate, you can click here. The on-demand replay should be available about an hour following the conclusion of the event.