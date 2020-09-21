Pritzker to Republican ‘hypocrites:’ ‘whoever wins the election’ should appoint Ginsburg replacement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — At a press conference on Monday morning, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker reacted to the Friday night death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, who died of complications with pancreatic cancer.

“Let me begin just by saying how saddened I am, and so many people I know are, by the loss of this really great Supreme Court Justice, someone who we all revered,” Pritzker said. “On the right and on the left, people understood her to be a great intellect and somebody who cared deeply about standing up for, particularly, for the rights of women and girls.

“Having a 17 year old, now an 18 year old, daughter, just turned 18 this weekend, her rights, in part have been determined by the work that Ruth Bader Ginsburg did. And so I am deeply saddened and I hope that the nation takes note here while we — everybody wants to dive into the politics immediately — but I do think it’s worthy of noting that there are some great people in the world who serve in public office and who make a real difference in their lives, in the lives of our people.”

"The Republicans should listen to their own words," @GovPritzker said. "They're the ones who dictated back in 2016 that Merrick Garland should not be considered by the Senate until after the election…These very same senators now seem to be hypocrites changing their position." pic.twitter.com/HOMsidjI27 — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) September 21, 2020 Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker (D) reacts to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at a press conference on Monday, September 21st, 2020.

Pritzker, a Democrat, criticized the effort from President Trump and Senate Republicans to move quickly to replace Ginsburg on the bench.

“In terms of the politics of this, I believe strongly that the Republicans should listen to their own words,” he said. “They’re the ones who dictated back in 2016 that Merrick Garland should not be considered by the Senate until after the election, until we knew who won the election. These very same senators now seem to be hypocrites changing their position.”

President Trump has said he could announce a nominee for Senate approval as early as this Friday. At a Saturday campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Trump said, “I will be putting forth a nominee next week. It will be a woman.”

“Particularly with 42 days or 43 days left in the election cycle, it seems to me that that they ought to replay the tape of themselves from back then and listen to their own advice,” Pritzker said. “The President of the United States, whoever wins the election, ought to be the person who will ultimately determine who gets nominated for this open position.”