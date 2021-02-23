Illinois to expand pandemic food assistance program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Parents with school age children should keep an eye on their mailbox. Starting next month, the Department of Human Services will mail out P-EBT cards to help families who qualify purchase breakfast and lunch for their kids.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service will send roughly $110 million to the state to fund the benefit cards. Each card carries $6.82 per child per day that can be used to purchase food at grocery stores, according to Department of Human Services Secretary Grace Hou.

Families will not need to apply for the benefits. The cards will be mailed to the home addresses on file at the children’s school district.