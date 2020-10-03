Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
Investigative
10 On Your Side
Back to School
Remarkable Women
Courageous Conversations
Veterans Voices
Your Local Election HQ
Virtual Food Drive
Coats for Families
Top Stories
Sen. DeSteph files petition for injunction to reopen Pocahontas building in Richmond to constituents
Virginia’s McAuliffe to make gubernatorial bid official
WFXR Sports Sitdown : Washington, D.C. Sports Media Personality Kelsey Nicole Nelson
Video
One-on-one interview with US Space Force Commander
Video
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane
Map Center
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Japan 2020
The Big Tournament
Masters Report
NFL
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Video Game News
Living Local
Destination Vacation
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Back to School
Coats for Families
Virtual Food Drive
Ice skating in Hampton Roads
Holiday lights in Hampton Roads
Holiday Lights Map
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Operation School Supplies
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Tillis-Cunningham Debate
Capitol Connection: Sunday, November 22nd, 2020
Video
Pritzker urges Republican delegation to publicly declare Biden the victor, support presidential transition
Feds drop hammer on Madigan’s inner circle in ComEd bribery case
Video
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris address the nation
Video
White House aides reportedly figuring out who will tell Trump if election is called for Biden, sources say
Video
More Tillis-Cunningham Debate Headlines
Misleading attack ad omits relevant context, stretches truth to suggest ‘political insiders’ won PPP loans
Video
Eight panelists square off in The Great Graduated Income Tax Debate
Video
Pres. Trump, Biden hold campaign events in battleground states
Video
Pritzker bans indoor bar, restaurant service in Chicago suburbs
Lagging behind: rural broadband expansion promises faster speeds for downstate schools, hospitals
Video
Extended Interview: Erika Weaver runs for Congress
Video
Trump lays out campaign return, Biden holds event in Pennsylvania
Video
‘I disappointed my supporters’: Cal Cunningham says about growing sexting scandal
Video
U.S. Senate floor activity rescheduled, but Supreme Court nominee hearing to continue
NC Senator Thom Tillis tests positive for coronavirus
Video
North Carolina Politics
NCDHHS Secretary: No COVID-19 virus in vaccine for the disease
Video
US appeals court rules judge wrongly halted NC voter ID
Serial bank robber nicknamed ‘Too Tall Bandit’ strikes again in NC, FBI says
Video
NC will receive, distribute Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in coming weeks, Gov. Cooper says
Video
Rep. Mark Walker announces run for US Senate seat in 2022
Video
More North Carolina Politics Headlines
Politics
Biden tells civil rights leaders he’ll advance racial equity
Sen. DeSteph files petition for injunction to reopen Pocahontas building in Richmond to constituents
Biden’s attorney general search is focused on Jones, Garland
Virginia’s McAuliffe to make gubernatorial bid official
Holding phones while driving will be illegal in Virginia starting Jan. 1
Video
More Politics Headlines
Local News
Parents call for additional P-EBT payments as some struggle to feed students during virtual school days
Video
Leaky roof, wet walls, constant complaining, endless ignoring: Life according to a Virginia Beach condo owner
Video
Colonial Williamsburg moving on to expanded, 18-month excavation site of historic Black church
Gallery
The Shack transforms into a ‘Winter Wonderland’ to bring customers in during holiday season
Video
Sentara prepares to receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine
More Local News Headlines
National
One-on-one interview with US Space Force Commander
Video
‘She finally has a ring’: Married Savannah couple’s social media post goes viral
Video
Dad from military family steps up to sing national anthem when recording fails
Video
‘California has been winning too long.’ Elon Musk confirms move to Texas
Pfizer vaccine moves closer to getting the OK in the US
More National Headlines
Trending Stories
North Carolina Gov. Cooper announces curfew amid rising hospitalizations, cases
Video
Amazon delivery center coming to old K-Mart site in Hampton, another facility to open in Norfolk
Video
Virginia Dec. 8 COVID-19 update: 15,350 new cases in last 4 days, 52 new deaths reported Tuesday
Video
Mario Lopez to star as Colonel Sanders in KFC-inspired Lifetime movie ‘A Recipe For Seduction’
Video
Leaky roof, wet walls, constant complaining, endless ignoring: Life according to a Virginia Beach condo owner
Video
Don't Miss
‘Alexa, what’s in the news?’ Get WAVY TV 10 briefings