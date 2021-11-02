‘This is our moment for our children’: Youngkin holds rally in Virginia Beach ahead of Election Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Several hundred turned out to a rally for Republican candidate for governor Glenn Youngkin the day before Election Day in Virginia Beach, hoping he can pull off the upset against former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Youngkin, 54, burst onto the 31st Street stage at Neptune’s Park with his now trademark burgundy fleece vest as if he had been a well-known name in the region for decades. He ran down high fiving supporters and clapped along to the music before speaking for roughly 25 minutes in an effort to get out the vote.

“This feels a little bit like a homecoming to me,” Youngkin yelled in response to a screaming crowd.

Youngkin lived in Virginia Beach for several years and played basketball at Norfolk Academy. He brings up often how he used to be a dishwasher at the recently demolished Belvedere Hotel.

“Tomorrow we get to make a statement,” he says to continuing applause. “This is our moment for our children.”

Youngkin is in a tight race with McAuliffe, with recent polling deeming the two in a virtual tie. Both campaigns are in striking range of surpassing the total money spent by all candidates in the race for governor in 2017.

Youngkin spent most of his time toeing the line in appealing to his more far-right Republican base, as well as moderates.

He promised to ban “critical race theory” from being taught in Virginia schools on “day 1,” even though critical race theory is already not a part of the curriculum in public schools. He also promised to protect the state’s right-to-work law, often a stance wealthy Democrat business owners can get behind.

Youngkin said he felt “humbled” to be the Republican nominee in an interview with 10 On Your Side ahead of the rally.

“When we started all this thing, the first poll I had a 2% name I.D. in a poll that had 3% margin of error,” Youngkin said. “Now, we are all coming together as Virginians.”

Youngkin plans to watch the results come in at the Dulles Marriott in Loudoun County with family and friends on Tuesday night.