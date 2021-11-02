The Latest: McAuliffe, Youngkin wrap up last-minute scramble in northern Virginia

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, left, and Republican challenger, Glenn Youngkin, participate in a debate at Northern Virginia Community College, in Alexandria, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY/AP) — A closely contested race for governor in Virginia entered its final hours Tuesday with Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin both hoping for last-minute momentum.

McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, is scrambling to stave off disaster in a state that has become reliable Democratic territory in recent years. Biden carried Virginia by a comfortable 10 percentage points last year, but Youngkin’s campaign is optimistic about his prospects of becoming the first Republican to win a statewide race since 2009.

Early voting in Virginia, which has been dramatically expanded during the past two years of unified Democratic control of state government, ended this past weekend. Legislation passed in 2020 eliminated the need to provide one of a certain number of limited excuses to vote absentee — allowing any qualified voter to cast a ballot starting 45 days before the election.

More than 1.1 million out of the state’s approximately 5.9 million registered voters cast early ballots. That’s down sharply from the 2.8 million early votes in last year’s presidential election but marks a dramatic increase when compared with about 195,000 early votes during the last gubernatorial cycle, before the voting reforms were instituted.

McAuliffe’s campaign has pointed to what it considered “strong” early voting numbers in blue-leaning localities, but also says it expects many Democrats to revert to their pre-coronavirus pandemic voting habits this year, preferring to cast in-person, Election Day ballots.

McAuliffe, who preceded Democrat Ralph Northam as governor in the only state that doesn’t allow its executive to serve consecutive terms, countered by accusing his opponent of using children “as pawns.” Polls began to tighten, however, after a late September debate when the Democrat said he didn’t think “parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

Republicans, despite generally opposing the Democrats’ election reforms, have also encouraged their supporters to vote early this year, and Youngkin’s team said it has seen encouraging signs. Virginia voters don’t register by party, so the partisan split of the early vote wasn’t clear.

Youngkin was ending Monday in Loudoun County, which encompasses Washington suburbs that have become the epicenter of parent activist groups who object to school curriculums that include instruction about institutional racism as “un-American.” He has made pledges to ensure parents have greater say in what their kids are taught a centerpiece of his campaign — possibly foreshadowing similar arguments GOP candidates will use across the country in races next year.