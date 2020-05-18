Chesapeake is relocating some polling places for the May 19 election because of the pandemic

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Chesapeake is asking voters to double check that their regular polling place will be open for Tuesday’s general election.
Five polling places in the city are being relocated for the May 19 election due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to officials, the relocation addresses already have a precinct, but will have two precincts at them for this election. The temporary locations are within one or two miles of the original location.
All of the original locations are churches which are currently closed because of Governor Northam’s executive order, the city said.
|Precinct
|Unavailable Facility & Address
|Relocation & Address
|0004-Churchland
|New Creation UMC- Aldersgate (4320 Bruce Road)
|Jackson Memorial Baptist Church(4316 Bruce Road)
|0024- Oaklette
|Oaklette United Methodist Church(520 Oaklette Drive)
|Laurel Avenue Church of Christ(1126 Laurel Avenue)
|0029- Tanglewood
|Elizabeth River Baptist Church(601 Sparrow Road)
|Sparrow Road Intermediate School (1605 Sparrow Road)
|0043- Pleasant Crossing
|Great Bridge United Methodist Church (201 Stadium Drive)
|Great Bridge Middle School(441 Battlefield Blvd., S.)
|0057- Cypress
|Unity Renaissance Church(1120 Eden Way, North)
|Greenbrier Library(1214 Volvo Parkway)
Governor Ralph Northam extended the May 5 election by two weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this month, Chesapeake and other localities encouraged residents to vote absentee for the May 19 local elections as the safest option during this time.
The deadline for mail-in requests was May 12.
