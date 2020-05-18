Chesapeake is relocating some polling places for the May 19 election because of the pandemic

FILE – In this April 7, 2020, file photo voters line up at Riverside High School for Wisconsin’s primary election in Milwaukee. Advocates for the disabled and minority voters in Wisconsin filed a sweeping federal lawsuit Monday, May 18, 2020, asking a judge to order that more poll workers be hired, every voter in the state receive an absentee ballot and a host of other changes be made to ensure the August primary and November presidential elections can be held safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Chesapeake is asking voters to double check that their regular polling place will be open for Tuesday’s general election.

Five polling places in the city are being relocated for the May 19 election due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to officials, the relocation addresses already have a precinct, but will have two precincts at them for this election. The temporary locations are within one or two miles of the original location.

All of the original locations are churches which are currently closed because of Governor Northam’s executive order, the city said.

Precinct Unavailable Facility & Address Relocation & Address 0004-Churchland New Creation UMC- Aldersgate (4320 Bruce Road) Jackson Memorial Baptist Church(4316 Bruce Road) 0024- Oaklette Oaklette United Methodist Church(520 Oaklette Drive) Laurel Avenue Church of Christ(1126 Laurel Avenue) 0029- Tanglewood Elizabeth River Baptist Church(601 Sparrow Road) Sparrow Road Intermediate School (1605 Sparrow Road) 0043- Pleasant Crossing Great Bridge United Methodist Church (201 Stadium Drive) Great Bridge Middle School(441 Battlefield Blvd., S.) 0057- Cypress Unity Renaissance Church(1120 Eden Way, North) Greenbrier Library(1214 Volvo Parkway)

Governor Ralph Northam extended the May 5 election by two weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, Chesapeake and other localities encouraged residents to vote absentee for the May 19 local elections as the safest option during this time.

The deadline for mail-in requests was May 12.

Latest Posts