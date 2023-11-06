PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Election Day is Tuesday, November 7. Local schools will be closed, just for students in some cases. Several city services will also be closed.

The localities listed below have announced closures.

A reminder that HRT and Suffolk Transit will be offering free rides to the polls on Election Day. Click here for details.

Chesapeake

Chesapeake Public Schools will be closed to students on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Teacher workday/in-service day.

All City of Chesapeake offices, courts, community centers, and libraries will be closed on Tuesday, November 7, for Election Day. The Chesapeake Visitor Center will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will be no changes to trash collection schedules.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Voters needing assistance can visit www.CityOfChesapeake.net/Vote or call the Voter Registrar’s office at 757-277-9797.

Normal operating schedules will resume on Wednesday, November 8. Residents who need more information should call the Customer Contact Center at 757-382-2489 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or log on to CityOfChesapeake.net 24 hours a day.

Hampton

Hampton City Schools are closed for Election Day/Professional Development Day on Nov. 7, 2023. Students do not report.

Newport News

Newport News Public Schools will be closed to students on Nov. 7, 2023 for a Teacher Work Day/Election Day.

Norfolk

Norfolk Public Schools are closed Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 for a teacher workday.

City of Norfolk offices, including libraries and recreation centers, will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 7 for Election Day. The closures include the Commissioner of the Revenue, City Treasurer, and the Norfolk Courthouse. Offices will reopen at regular business hours on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Trash, recycling and bulk waste collection will take place as scheduled. Bulk waste requests for Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 must be scheduled by 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6. Use the MyNorfolk mobile app, online portal or call Norfolk Cares at (757) 664-6510 to request a bulk waste collection.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station (3136 Woodland Ave.) will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Street sweeping scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 7, will take place on Monday, Nov. 6.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth Public Schools are closed to students on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 for a Teacher Work Day.

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices, libraries, and museums will be closed on Tuesday, November 7 in observance of Election Day.

There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Tuesday, November 7. Tuesday routes will be collected on Wednesday, November 8. For more information, call the Waste Management Division at (757) 393-8629. Reminder: changes to Portsmouth Waste Management Services begin Monday, November 13.

Suffolk

Suffolk Public Schools will be closed for students on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Virtual clerical day for teachers.

Suffolk Parks & Recreation Joint Use Recreation Centers (Kings Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores, Oakland, Booker T. Washington, Mack Benn, Jr.) will be closed Tuesday, November 7 and reopen on Wednesday, November 8 at 6:30am. The schools will be open for the general election only. The East Suffolk Recreation Center, Curtis Milteer Recreation Center and Bennett’s Creek Recreation Center will be closed Tuesday, November 7 and reopen on Wednesday, November 8 at 6 a.m. The Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administration Office will be closed Tuesday, November 7, and reopen on Wednesday, November 8 at 8:30 a.m.

Suffolk’s four major parks (Lone Star Lakes, Lake Meade, Sleepy Hole, Bennett’s Creek) will remain open Tuesday, November 7. However, no park attendant will be on duty.

The Suffolk Art Gallery will be closed Tuesday, November 7 and reopen on Wednesday, November 8 at 10 a.m.

All Suffolk City Libraries (Morgan Memorial, North Suffolk, Chuckatuck) will be closed on Tuesday, November 7 for the Election Day Holiday. Morgan Memorial and North Suffolk Libraries will reopen at 10am on Wednesday, November 8 while the Chuckatuck Library will reopen at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 13.

The Suffolk Visitor Center will be open on Tuesday, November 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum is closed for renovations.

The Suffolk Executive Airport terminal will be manned on Tuesday, November 7. The airfield, self-service fuel island, and restaurant will remain open on Tuesday, November 7.

Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach City Public Schools is closed to staff and students on Nov. 7, 2023 for Election Day.