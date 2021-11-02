Race between Guy and Anderson in House District 83 to be decided by voters on Tuesday

This story will be updated with election results as they become available.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The race between Democratic incumbent Nancy Guy and Republican newcomer Tim Anderson will be decided on Tuesday by voters in House District 83.

Guy was first elected to represent House District 83 in the Virginia House of Delegates in November 2017. Her previous political experience includes service as a Virginia Beach School Board member. She focused heavily on education in her first term as delegate, especially the challenges facing public schools during the coronavirus pandemic. She’s also worked closely with Virginia House of Delegates colleagues on environmental and criminal justice issues, according to her WAVY-TV 10 Candidate Profile.

Guy believes the most important issue facing House District 83 is the public health crisis posed by COVID-19. She plans to address these issues by focusing on healthcare access, public education, and the pandemic’s impact on small businesses. If elected, she also hopes to tackle legislation that would protect the environment, address flooding, and work toward criminal justice reform.

Anderson is an attorney and small business owner who has lived and worked in Virginia Beach for more than 25 years. He serves as a board member of the Tidewater Bankruptcy Bar and a member of the Davis Corner Rescue Squad. He was inspired to candidacy after the 2017 Virginia House of Delegates election where Democrats obtained the majority in the Virginia General Assembly, according to his WAVY-TV 10 Candidate Profile.

Anderson believes the most pressing issue facing residents in House District 83 is economic stress, including increased gas and grocery taxes. If elected, he plans to advocate for tax relief for Virginian families by ending the grocery tax. He also hopes to reform Virginia’s schools with a focus on high academic standards, and tackle crime.

Live election results: