PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth residents have an opportunity to change the city leadership on Election Day Tuesday. Key voter concerns include crime, police staffing shortages, and recent turmoil.
Three Portsmouth city council seats are available. Registered voters will see 11 candidates on the ballot including:
- Christopher L. Woodard Jr.
- Vernon Lamont Tillage, Jr.
- Mark A. Hugel
- LaKesha K. “Onyx” Hicks
- Donna B. Sayegh
- Sharon D. Anderson
- William E. “Bill” Moody, Jr.
- Nathan J. Clark
- Paul J. Battle
- LaKeesha S. “Klu” Atkinson
- Ronald E. Diggs
View 10 On Your Side’s full voter guide HERE.
For up-to-date news on Election Day in Virginia And North Carolina, click here.
For Portsmouth School Board, four school board seats are available. Voters will see five names on the ballot. Incumbents seeking re-election include Dr. Cardell Patillo, Dr. Melvin Cotton and Tamara Shewmake. Two newcomers include Arnette ‘Love’ McSwain and Quniana ‘Q’ Futrell.
Current school board members, LaKeesha ‘Klu’ Atkinson and Vernon Tillage are running for city council seats.
The City of Portsmouth offices, libraries, and museums will be closed on Tuesday, Election Day.
Hampton Roads Transit will offer free rides on all bus, light rail, and ferry services.
Voting Location Changes
- Hampton Roads Community Health Center voting location has changed to the Charles A. Fisher Memorial Academy at 1725 Green Street.
- Port Norfolk Recreation Center voting location has changed to Mount Hermon Preschool Center at 3000 North Street, Portsmouth, Virginia.