PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth residents have an opportunity to change the city leadership on Election Day Tuesday. Key voter concerns include crime, police staffing shortages, and recent turmoil.

Three Portsmouth city council seats are available. Registered voters will see 11 candidates on the ballot including:

Christopher L. Woodard Jr.

Vernon Lamont Tillage, Jr.

Mark A. Hugel

LaKesha K. “Onyx” Hicks

Donna B. Sayegh

Sharon D. Anderson

William E. “Bill” Moody, Jr.

Nathan J. Clark

Paul J. Battle

LaKeesha S. “Klu” Atkinson

Ronald E. Diggs

View 10 On Your Side’s full voter guide HERE.

For Portsmouth School Board, four school board seats are available. Voters will see five names on the ballot. Incumbents seeking re-election include Dr. Cardell Patillo, Dr. Melvin Cotton and Tamara Shewmake. Two newcomers include Arnette ‘Love’ McSwain and Quniana ‘Q’ Futrell.

Current school board members, LaKeesha ‘Klu’ Atkinson and Vernon Tillage are running for city council seats.

The City of Portsmouth offices, libraries, and museums will be closed on Tuesday, Election Day.

Hampton Roads Transit will offer free rides on all bus, light rail, and ferry services.

Voting Location Changes