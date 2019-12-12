Official recount begins in 83rd District House of Delegates race

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The official recount is underway for the Virginia 83rd District House of Delegates race.

Only 27 votes separate Delegate-elect Nancy Guy and incumbent Delegate Chris Stolle after November’s incredibly close race.

The votes, including absentee votes, will be recounted from 19 precincts in Virginia Beach and one partial precinct in Norfolk.

Stolle filed a court petition for the recount on November 20 and a judge set the official guidelines a week later.

The recount began Thursday and is expected to be completed Friday.

