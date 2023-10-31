NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — More than 500,000 Virginians have voted early in the November General Election, according to the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP).

On Tuesday, one week away from Election Day, Old Dominion University invites the community to an election discussion.

Political science professors will lead the discussion on election information.

“They will discuss the various candidates, issues, and races; offer some predictions for election night; and consider what the results might mean for 2024,” ODU said.

In Virginia, 140 seats in the General Assembly are up for election, all 100 seats in the House and all 40 seats in the Senate.

Republicans control the House of Delegates and Democrats have a majority in the state Senate.

A poll from Christopher Newport University shows voters have the following issues on the top of their minds:

The economy and inflation

Abortion

K-12 education

The ODU event is at 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31, in Room 1110 at the Darden College of Education and Professional Studies.