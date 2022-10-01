NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Upsilon Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Alpha Phi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity in Norfolk held a virtual voter town hall on Saturday.

10 On Your Side’s Bianca Holman was the moderator of the town hall, which took place at 10 a.m. and was live streamed on Facebook.

Voters who tuned into the live stream were able to hear from U.S. House of Representatives candidates, as well as local City Council candidates.

Speakers at the town hall included Congresswoman Elaine Luria and Representative Bobby Scott.

Another candidate at Saturday’s event was Amanda Newins, who is running for Chesapeake City Council.

Multiple Republican leaders withdrew their support from her in recent weeks after she was named in an elder abuse lawsuit.

Newins said that voters should focus on her public service record.