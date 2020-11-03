No Hampton Roads Transit fare on Election Day

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit will suspend its fare on Election Day, meaning riders will not have to pay in six cities if they are using the buses, light rail or ferry,

“This is again public service to citizens of the region. We want to be able to give them an opportunity to get around on this important day and exercise the right,” said Tom Holden, a spokesman for HRT.

Holden believes it’s the first time they’ve lifted the fare for an election but says they’ve done so for other circumstances, such as the beginning of the pandemic.

“We had seen this in other parts of the country where transit systems were providing this opportunity for customers and we thought it was a good idea. We discussed it and went for it,” he said.

While riding HRT will be free on Election Day, Holden says it’s important to know their services are going directly to the polls.

“Our system isn’t designed that way. There are many, many more polling stations than I’m aware of. We’re trying to enhance the ability for our riding public to get to the polls should they chose to do that,” he said.

Before COVID-19, Holden says around 40,000 people rode their services daily, generating around $30,000.

With ridership down, Holden says HRT services around 21,000 people daily, generating $16,000. HRT is expecting to lose that much money on Tuesday with the free fare.

However, they’re committed to helping to make sure people do their civic duty.

“We think it’s important to help support people in their duty to exercise their right to vote,” he said.

